Bank of Japan mulls raising inflation forecasts closer to 2% target -Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/

31 Dec 2022 02:10AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 02:23AM)
Bank of Japan is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2 per cent target in fiscal 2024, Nikkei reported on Saturday.

The proposed changes would show the core consumer price index rising around 3 per cent in fiscal 2022, between 1.6 per cent and 2 per cent in fiscal 2023, and nearly 2 per cent in fiscal 2024, Nikkei said citing people familiar with discussions at the central bank.

The previous forecasts released in October came in at around 2.9 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

(This story has been refiled to correct the date in dateline to Dec. 31)

Source: Reuters

