Bank of Korea board members signal prolonged pause in easing cycle, minutes show

SEOUL, Feb 3 : Most board members of the Bank of Korea continued to echo concerns about a weaker won fueling financial market instability, minutes of the bank's previous meeting showed on Tuesday, signaling a prolonged pause in its easing cycle.

The bank's monetary policy board on January 15 voted to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 per cent, prioritising financial stability in its first policy meeting of the year, as policymakers navigate currency market volatility and risks from swelling household debt.