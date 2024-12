SEOUL : South Korea's central bank governor said on Tuesday the dollar-won exchange rate had risen since the Dec. 3 martial law attempt, but the market was functioning normally and did not show any crisis-like signs that raise concern.

The won traded at 1,438.1 per dollar as of 0611 GMT, compared with its two-year low of 1,442.0 hit on the day of President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.