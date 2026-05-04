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Bank of Korea deputy chief says time to consider rate hikes
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Bank of Korea deputy chief says time to consider rate hikes

Bank of Korea deputy chief says time to consider rate hikes

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

04 May 2026 09:42AM
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SEOUL, May 4 : The Bank of Korea's senior deputy governor said forward guidance on monetary policy would become more hawkish at the next meeting later this month, as it was time to consider interest rate hikes.

Ryoo Sang-dai, a member of the central bank's seven-seat monetary policy board, made the remarks at a press conference on Sunday held on the sidelines of the annual Asian Development Bank meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, according to the BOK.

Ryoo said inflation pressure was still high even after recent government measures to control consumer prices, while economic growth was expected to be around 2 per cent this year amid a boom in chip exports.

Source: Reuters
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