Bank of Korea: Early policy shift may add pressure on local currency

SEOUL: South Korea's central bank warned on Thursday (Jun 8) that an early shift in its monetary policy stance could pile more pressure on the local currency, a risk that needs to be properly addressed.

Highly uncertain inflation, accumulated financial imbalance, and credit risks related to the real estate market are among issues that required to be considered before changes to the monetary policy, the central bank said.

"Additional rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve or an early shift in the domestic policy stance may increase downward pressure on the local currency," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in its quarterly monetary policy report submitted to parliament.

The BOK held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting last month, after 300-basis-point increases in one and a half years through January, but also signalled it may not be done tightening.

The current policy interest rate of 3.50 per cent, the highest since late 2008, is at a restrictive level, slightly above the neutral range, the Bank of Korea said.