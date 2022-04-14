Bank of Korea lifts policy rate as inflation soars

SEOUL : South Korea's central bank raised its policy rate to the highest since August 2019 on Thursday in an unexpected move, choosing not to wait for the formal appointment of a new governor before proceeding with its fight against surging inflation.

Rhee Chang-yong, South Korea's nominee to be the Bank of Korea's chief, is expected to begin his four-year term after parliamentary hearings set for April 19, leaving the BOK board to review policy rates without a governor for the first time ever. KEY POINTS

* Futures on treasury bonds rose after the announcement, while the won barely moved against the U.S. dollar.

* Eleven of 29 analysts saw rate hike; 18 on hold - Reuters poll

COMMENTARY

CHO YONG-GU, ECONOMIST, SHINYOUNG SECURITIES, SEOUL

"I don't think it was BOK's original plan to hike today, but given the March inflation data, that exceeded much above forecast, and 50 basis point hikes by New Zealand and Canada and a soon-to-come 50 basis point hike by the Federal Reserve, it may have brought the decision forward. The Ukraine crisis also doesn't seem optimistic, which may intensify inflationary pressure.

"To be honest, there's nothing strange about the rate hike today and the BOK needed to raise rates but there were split forecasts due to the absence of governor and the fact that the BOK already moved three times.

"With today's hike, I see the bank moving two more times through to the third quarter to reach 2per cent. Today's decision probably gave the bank more room to move forward on its tightening stance."

VISHNU VARATHAN, ECONOMIST, MIZUHO, SINGAPORE

"It was a 50-50 for us. I thought the guy holding the fort would have considered that there were front-loaded moves done, in light of which he could just steady the wheels.

"But it appears that BOK is firmly in that ... camp where they really want to get there fast and curb inflation risks more resoundingly.

"I'm inclined to say they're not behind the curve but the curve keeps getting thrust forward by this global price shocks that no-one can do anything about. Given the high debt levels I think their terminal rate could be stickier, but the question is will they need to overshoot first before reining it back in."

ALEX HOLMES, ASIA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, SINGAPORE

"While there are some signs that financial risks are beginning to recede – credit and house price growth have softened in recent months – inflation remains a big concern for the Bank.

"We think inflation will peak at nearly 5per cent later this quarter and remain well above target throughout this year. Past comments from the Bank suggest that it is not done hiking yet.

We expect two more 25 bp hikes at scheduled meetings in May and July, taking the policy rate to 2per cent. And while our current forecast is that this will be the terminal rate, the risks are tilted towards more hikes."

AHN JAE-KYUN, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, SHINHAN FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORP, SEOUL

"It was a necessary step to respond to the current high inflation. If the expected inflation exceeds above 3per cent, it would then be difficult for consumer prices to fall even as commodities prices stabilize. BOK may further express concerns about inflation and the will to respond at the press conference. Inflation is one of the top priorities of the incoming administration and the BOK governor nominee has also expressed concerns, so it was time for BOK to act."

MITUL KOTECHA, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES, SINGAPORE

"I think the lack of market reaction just shows there was at least some expectation the Bank of Korea would be tightening.

"There was some expectation that without a governor at this meeting, they might hold off, but the reality is inflation has been elevated, household debt concerns remain significant and there's very little reason to wait.

"The won rate is very dollar sensitive, so a lot depends on what the dollar does. The Korean won has already weakened a lot against the dollar. It's hard to go against this trend in the near term, but you might see a little bit of consolidation, with a shift back to 1,220-ish in the near term."

PAIK YOON-MIN, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KYOBO SECURITIES, SEOUL

"It seems like the BOK has put a lot more pressure on inflation. March inflation rose at a sharp pace and there are expectations that such inflationary pressure will continue through to the year-end.

"If the Fed starts making big step hikes from May, it will soon catch up on South Korea's base rate and weaken the effectiveness of pre-emptive moves by the BOK. The BOK also seems to have took New Zealand and Canada's big step moves into consideration.

"I first saw the BOK rate reaching 2per cent by the year-end ... but I think that can be brought forward. A back-to-back rate hike in May is also likely as the BOK saying they'll wait and see the effect of the rate hike won't make sense under current inflation situation."

KONG DONG-RAK, ECONOMIST, DAISHIN SECURITIES, SEOUL

"The market reaction implies that the rate hike was neither a shock nor a surprise. Analysts at first assumed it would be difficult to raise the rates without a governor, but their views changed as the presidential transition committee decided to meet with the BOK and the governor nominee continuously emphasised the inflation. From the authorities' point of view, by raising the rates even in the absence of the governor, they expressed how serious they are seeing of the inflation and their strong will to respond to it."

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh and Jihoon Lee in Seoul, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)