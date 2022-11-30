Logo
Business

Bank of Korea ready to readjust tightening pace, going by data
Business

Bank of Korea ready to readjust tightening pace, going by data

Bank of Korea ready to readjust tightening pace, going by data

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

30 Nov 2022 03:05PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 03:05PM)
SEOUL : South Korea's central bank is ready to readjust the pace of its policy tightening to respond to an economic slowdown and a slumping property market, the bank's governor told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday.

But Rhee Chang-yong declined to say whether the Bank of Korea would stop raising interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve, though he added that it was now better able to take into account domestic factors than before.

The Bank of Korea, which was among the first central banks of major economies to start raising rates in August last year, has lifted the benchmark rate by a total of 275 basis points from a record low figure of 0.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters

