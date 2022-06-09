Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bank of Korea says it will monitor impact of weaker won on inflation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bank of Korea says it will monitor impact of weaker won on inflation

Bank of Korea says it will monitor impact of weaker won on inflation

FILE PHOTO: A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

09 Jun 2022 11:10AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's central bank warned on Thursday that greater attention should be paid to the impact of a weaker won on inflation and reaffirmed that its interest rate policies were focused on fighting inflation.

In a scheduled policy report to parliament, the Bank of Korea said the weaker won was responsible for 0.34 of a percentage point in the consumer price index's first-quarter 3.8 per cent rise over a year earlier.

During January-March, the won slid 7.5 per cent versus the dollar from a year earlier, adding to a 5.6 per cent decline in the preceding three months, central bank data showed.

The Bank of Korea has raised its policy interest rate by a total of 125 basis points from a record-low 0.5 per cent since August to contain inflation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us