Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bank of Korea says non-bank firms face stress from weak property market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bank of Korea says non-bank firms face stress from weak property market

Bank of Korea says non-bank firms face stress from weak property market

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

23 Mar 2023 10:01AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 10:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's financial firms have a low contagion risk from troubles at U.S. and Swiss banks, but some non-bank firms are facing increased stress from the sluggish property market, its central bank said in a report on Thursday.

South Korean banks have low exposure to risky assets and have been under strict supervision, with the ratio of debt and equity securities standing at 18 per cent of total assets, compared with 57 per cent at the recently bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, it said.

The sluggish real estate market, however, poses an increased risk for some non-bank financial firms as their exposure to property development-linked lending rose sharply in recent years, the Bank of Korea said in the scheduled report.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.