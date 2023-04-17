Logo
Business

Bank of Korea sees China-bound exports recovering from second half
Bank of Korea sees China-bound exports recovering from second half

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

17 Apr 2023 11:13AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 11:13AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's exports to China are likely to remain weaker than expected for now before recovering in the second half of this year as the benefits of the reopening of the world's no. 2 economy start to filter through, the central bank said on Monday.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a report that China's economic recovery was centred on domestic demand, while manufacturing inventories remained high, delaying the beneficial effects for South Korea's exports.

The report estimated a one percentage point growth in the Chinese economy to boost South Korea's by 0.08 per centage point when the growth is led by the services sector, compared with 0.11 when led by the manufacturing sector.

China-bound exports are expected to improve gradually in the second half of this year, with non-IT products of machineries and steel products leading the recovery, the BOK said.

The BOK added there were uncertainties about the global IT cycle and changes in China's industry structure, however, while citing a recovery in Chinese tourists as a near-term factor that would benefit the domestic economy.

Source: Reuters

