Bank of Korea sold net $5.80 billion for FX intervention in Q2, biggest in a year
Bank of Korea sold net $5.80 billion for FX intervention in Q2, biggest in a year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

30 Sep 2024 03:16PM
SEOUL : South Korea's foreign exchange authorities sold a net $5.80 billion for market intervention in the second quarter, central bank data showed on Monday.

It was the second straight quarter that the authorities sold dollars, after selling $1.82 billion a quarter earlier and the biggest quarterly selling since the second quarter of 2023 to curb losses in the local currency.

The Korean won ended the quarter down 2.1 per cent against the dollar, after at one point touching its weakest level since November 2022, while the dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose 1.3 per cent.

Source: Reuters

