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Bank of Korea warns country's chip exports could fall by up to $100 billion if AI spending slows
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Bank of Korea warns country's chip exports could fall by up to $100 billion if AI spending slows

Bank of Korea warns country's chip exports could fall by up to $100 billion if AI spending slows

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2016. Picture taken on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

27 Oct 2026 10:17AM
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SEOUL, Oct 27 : South Korea's semiconductor exports could fall by $50 billion to $100 billion compared with earlier forecasts if capital spending on artificial intelligence by major US technology firms slows next year, according to central bank data.

In a written response submitted to lawmaker Ahn Do-geol, the Bank of Korea (BOK) modelled a "pessimistic scenario" to assess the economic fallout if US tech giants curb their aggressive infrastructure outlays.

Under the scenario, a sudden export shortfall would shave approximately 0.4 per centage point off South Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate next year, by driving the country's current account surplus well below the central bank's initial projection of $430 billion for 2027.

The scenario assumed a 10 per cent decline in Korean semiconductor unit prices.

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The assessment underscores growing anxiety over South Korea's heavy reliance on chips, which account for roughly half of its exports.

The report said combined capital expenditure by five major US technology firms, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle, has been growing rapidly, from $40 billion last year to an estimated $80 billion this year, and is projected to reach $110 billion next year.

However, the BOK cautioned that considerable uncertainty remains over the trajectory of AI demand and the broader memory chip business cycle.

Source: Reuters
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