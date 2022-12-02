Logo
Business

Bank of Korea's Rhee 'not so sure' about digital currencies
Business

Bank of Korea's Rhee 'not so sure' about digital currencies

Bank of Korea's Rhee 'not so sure' about digital currencies

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's new central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Seoul, South Korea April 21, 2022. SeongJoon Cho/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

02 Dec 2022 02:11PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 02:11PM)
SEOUL : South Korea's central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong said he became sceptical of the benefits of new technologies related to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), after recent events in the cryptocurrency market.

"If I narrowly focus on the technology of blockchain and new technologies related with crypto, stablecoin, and DeFi (decentralised finance), I am not so sure whether we are seeing the benefit of this technological development recently," Rhee said on Friday at a central banking conference in Thailand.

"I was more positive before, but after seeing the Luna, Terra, and now the FTX issues ... I don't know (if) we will see the real benefit of this new technology, at least for monetary policy," said Rhee, a panelist at a session on digital currency.

TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin that was once among the top 10 cryptocurrencies globally by market value, broke its 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar last May, plunging in value together with its paired token Luna and sending the crypto market into a turmoil.

The market saw another rout last month, after one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges FTX filed for bankruptcy, with crypto lending company BlockFi following suit.

Source: Reuters

