Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Banking agencies to provide guidance on crypto after better understanding risks- FDIC head
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Banking agencies to provide guidance on crypto after better understanding risks- FDIC head

Banking agencies to provide guidance on crypto after better understanding risks- FDIC head

FILE PHOTO: Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, testifies to the House Financial Services Committee about the effects of the Volcker Rule on employment in Washington on February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

20 Oct 2022 10:06PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Banking regulators expect to provide industry guidance to financial institutions on crypto-related activities once agencies better understand the associated risks, said the acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

"We must understand and assess the risks associated with these activities the same way that we would assess the risks related to any other new activity," said Martin Gruenberg on Thursday during a speech at the Brookings Institution.

Gruenberg also added that a potential future payments system based on the use of stablecoin, which are crypto-assets typically pegged to the U.S. dollar, should complement the Federal Reserve's forthcoming FedNow service, as well as a possible U.S. central bank digital currency.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.