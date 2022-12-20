Bankman-Fried hearing to resume on Wednesday as extradition decision looms

NASSAU :A court hearing in the Bahamas in the case of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will resume on Wednesday, a court official said on Tuesday, and a person close to the matter said the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul still intends to consent to extradition.

Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in the Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX was based, after a grand jury sitting in federal court in Manhattan indicted him on fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried's local defense lawyer, Jerone Roberts, declined to comment as he departed a courthouse in capital Nassau. U.S. embassy officials earlier entered the courthouse, a Reuters witness said, but Bankman-Fried was not seen on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried's U.S. defense lawyer, Mark Cohen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but has said he does not believe he has criminal liability.

Tuesday's events mark the latest episode in what has become a confusing, back-and-forth saga over Bankman-Fried's extradition. Last week, he initially told a Bahamas court he would contest extradition, but Reuters and other outlets reported over the weekend that he would reverse his decision.

During a court hearing on Monday at which Bankman-Fried appeared, Roberts said he had not been informed of the purpose of the proceeding. He later said that while his client had seen an affidavit laying out the charges against him, he wanted to access the complete indictment before agreeing to extradition.

The person familiar with the matter told Reuters after Monday's hearing that Bankman-Fried would indeed consent to extradition. Another source told Reuters on Tuesday morning that he would return to court.

FALL FROM GRACE

The arrest capped a stunning fall from grace for Bankman-Fried, who rode a boom in the values of bitcoin and other digital assets to become a billionaire several times over.

He has been under increasing scrutiny since early November, when customers raced to withdraw funds from FTX amid concerns over commingling of their assets with Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research. Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in New York City, said last week that Bankman-Fried's actions amounted to "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

The $32 billion exchange declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO the same day.

He has since been detained at the Bahamas Department of Corrections in Nassau, formerly known as Fox Hill prison. The U.S. State Department in a 2021 report described conditions at the facility as "harsh," citing overcrowding, rodent infestation and prisoners relying on buckets as toilets.

Local authorities say conditions have since improved.