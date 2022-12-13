Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bankman-Fried says lawyers pressured him to name new CEO -testimony
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bankman-Fried says lawyers pressured him to name new CEO -testimony

Bankman-Fried says lawyers pressured him to name new CEO -testimony

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Dec 2022 09:15AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 09:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he was pressured into nominating John Ray as chief executive of the crypto exchange in early November by Sullivan and Cromwell lawyers who were advising his firm at the time, according to a draft of his testimony to Congress seen by Reuters.

Shortly after Bankman-Fried agreed to nominate Ray, he received a "potential funding offer for billions of dollars to help make customers whole," Bankman-Fried wrote. But by then he was told it was too late to rescind the move.

Bankman-Fried, who was arrested earlier on Monday in the Bahamas, could not be reached for comment. Sullivan and Cromwell, FTX and John Ray were not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.