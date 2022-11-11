Logo
Business

Bankman-Fried seeks US$9.4 billion package for FTX rescue: Report
FTX logo is seen in this illustration taken, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried poses for a picture, in an unspecified location, in this undated handout picture, obtained by Reuters on July 5, 2022. FTX/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
11 Nov 2022 01:36AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 02:03AM)
NEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried is seeking to put together a rescue package of up to US$9.4 billion for his troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Bankman-Fried is discussing raising about US$1 billion from crypto-token Tron founder Justin Sun, US$1 billion from cryptocurrency exchange OKX, US$1 billion from cryptocurrency firm Tether and US$2 billion from a consortium of investment funds, the source said.

The remainder would come from other investors, the source added. One of the investors in talks with FTX is Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, according to the source.

Bankman-Fried has had little progress so far in putting the rescue package together, according to the source. Yet he has resisted filing for bankruptcy and has refused to appoint restructuring advisers, the source said. The situation is fluid and the deliberations could quickly change, the source added.

The source requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. FTX, Sun, OKX and Third Point did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

