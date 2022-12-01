When the chips go up: Big banks bet on South Korea, Taiwan stocks for 2023

SINGAPORE: Global banks are turning bullish on South Korean and Taiwanese shares, expecting a revival in semiconductors to drive a rally next year, while they see Japan's market as resilient thanks in part to its weak currency.

The calls come as US rates are still rising, with most markets around the world eyeing their worst annual returns since the 2008 global financial crisis and with chipmakers' profits cratering.

Goldman Sachs says South Korean stocks are the bank's top "rebound candidate" for 2023 due to low valuations, made cheaper by a nosediving Korean won, and as companies benefit from an expected recovery in Chinese demand. It expects a 2023 return in dollar terms of 30 per cent.

Morgan Stanley also gives Korea top billing. Together with Taiwan, it is the best place to be, says the bank, as the two markets have a reputation as "early-cycle" leaders in the demand recovery.

Bank of America, UBS, Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank's wealth manager DWS are all bullish on Korean stocks, with analysts' conviction in that trade lying in sharp contrast to its divided view on India and China.

"In the semiconductor area, demand should bottom in the first quarter of next year and the market always starts to run before that," said DWS' Asia-Pacific chief investment officer, Sean Taylor, who added Korean exposure in recent months.

"We think (Korean stocks) sold off too much in September and August."

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index has lost about 17 per cent so far this year and the won has declined 9 per cent, though both have shown signs of recovery in recent months.

Goldman Sachs also noted that five years of selling has driven foreign ownership of Korean stocks to its lowest level since 2009, but inflows of about $6 billion since end-June "indicates a turn in foreign interest" that could lift the market further.

Societe Generale's recommendation for investors to increase their exposure to Korea and Taiwan comes at the expense of China, India and Indonesia. Goldman's preference for Korean stocks comes as it has suggested a reduction in Brazil exposure. Morgan Stanley downgraded its view on Indian exposure in October, when it upgraded its recommendation for South Korea.

Morgan Stanley is most bullish on chipmakers turning out commoditised low-cost chips as well as chips destined for consumer goods - including companies such as Samsung Electronics or SK Hynix. Morgan Stanley has a price target for SK Hynix about 50 per cent above the current share price.