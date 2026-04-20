Banks in close contact with European regulator on Anthropic's Mythos, banker says

FRANKFURT, April 20 : Banks are in close contact with their European regulators regarding Anthropic's new artificial intelligence model Mythos, Christian Sewing, president of the German banking association and CEO of Deutsche Bank, said on Monday.

He said that the banking association would further discuss the topic later on Monday after talks last week.

"It's certainly not something that's causing panic or setting off any alarm bells on our end right now, but it's definitely something we need to keep in mind in our day-to-day risk management - and that's exactly what we're doing," he told journalists.

The vast capabilities of Mythos to code ​at a high level have given it a ​potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities, experts say, prompting greater scrutiny from some regulators globally.