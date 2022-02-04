Banks in Singapore have 'substantially implemented' additional measures to bolster security of digital banking: MAS

SINGAPORE: Banks in Singapore have "substantially implemented" additional measures announced last month to bolster the security of digital banking, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (Feb 4).

Following a spate of SMS phishing scams targeting bank customers, several immediate steps were put in place to strengthen controls.

These include the removal of clickable links in SMSes or emails sent to customers, setting a default threshold of S$100 or lower for funds transfer transaction notifications and having a delay of at least 12 hours before the activation of a new soft token on a mobile device.

MAS is working with the industry to evaluate longer-term measures to be implemented in the coming months. It is also developing a framework for the equitable sharing of losses arising from scams.

The Payments Council, chaired by MAS, has been working since July 2021 on a framework that aims to provide clarity on how losses arising from scams are to be shared among consumers and financial institutions.

"Under the framework, all parties have responsibilities to be vigilant and to take precautions against scams," said MAS.