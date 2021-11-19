Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Banks ordered to promptly flag cybersecurity incidents under new rule
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Banks ordered to promptly flag cybersecurity incidents under new rule

Banks ordered to promptly flag cybersecurity incidents under new rule

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Cyber word standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

19 Nov 2021 04:04AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 04:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :U.S. banking regulators finalized a rule on Thursday that directs banks to report any major cybersecurity incidents to the government within 36 hours of discovery.

The rule stipulates that banks must notify their primary regulator of a significant computer security breach as soon as possible, and no later than 36 hours after its discovery.

Banks also must notify customers as soon as possible of a cybersecurity incident if it results in problems lasting more than four hours.

The new requirement applies to any cybersecurity incidents that are expected to materially impact a bank's ability to provide services, conduct its operations, or undermine the stability of the financial sector. The rule was approved by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The rule sets explicit expectations on how quickly banks must make cybersecurity breaches known, as regulators look to catch up to the rapidly growing role technology is playing in every type of banking service. Previously, there was no specific requirement for how quickly a bank must report a major computer breach.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us