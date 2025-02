Banks led by Morgan Stanley have sold $5.5 billion of some $13 billion of debt they lent to support Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, now called X, in 2022, said a source with knowledge of the deal.

The acquisition was funded by a $6.5 billion secured term loan, a $500 million revolving credit facility, $3 billion unsecured loan and $3 billion of secured loans.