Barcelona, Spotify agree sponsorship deal worth 280 million euros - report
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Manchester United - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 16, 2019 General view of flags before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera
Barcelona, Spotify agree sponsorship deal worth 280 million euros - report
FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
08 Feb 2022 07:04AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 07:04AM)
BARCELONA : FC Barcelona are set to announce a shirt and stadium sponsorship agreement with Spotify, Catalan radio station Rac1 reported on Monday.

According to the Rac1 report, the LaLiga side have agreed a three-year deal with the streaming music platform worth 280 million euros ($320 million).

The deal will see Barca's men's and women's team bearing the Spotify logo on their shirts while the company will be the first brand to sponsor the club's Camp Nou stadium, with an official announcement expected on Tuesday, added the report.

Japanese retailer Rakuten has sponsored the men's team since 2017 while toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker became the women's team official shirt sponsor in 2018.

Barcelona and Spotify could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.8741 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

