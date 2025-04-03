Barclays, BofA raise risks for US recession after Trump's latest tariffs

The U.S. economy faces a higher risk of slipping into a recession this year if President Donald Trump's sweeping new levies remain in place, Barclays and BofA Global Research said on Thursday.

Trump on Wednesday imposed a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports to the U.S. and higher duties on dozens of other countries.

"If the tariffs stay in place, we think they would add 1-1.5 per centage points to inflation in the near term and subtract a similar amount from GDP, pushing the economy to the precipice of recession," BofA economists led by Claudio Irigoyen said.

Barclays flagged a "high risk" of the world's largest economy entering a recession. On a quarterly basis, the brokerage expects the U.S. economy to contract 0.1 per cent by the end of 2025.

Still, Barclays reiterated its forecast of two 25 basis point rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, while BofA stuck to its stance of no rate cuts.

However, in a recessionary backdrop, BofA projected the U.S. central bank could likely cut rates by 200 basis points or more.