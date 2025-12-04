Logo
Logo

Business

Barclays exec says top five tech firms could need $100 billion in funding next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Barclays exec says top five tech firms could need $100 billion in funding next year

Barclays exec says top five tech firms could need $100 billion in funding next year

Meghan Graper, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets of Barclays, speaks during the Reuters NEXT conference, in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

04 Dec 2025 03:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Dec 3 : The funding needs of the top five U.S. technology firms could reach almost $100 billion in 2026, Meghan Graper, global head of debt capital markets at Barclays, said on Wednesday at a Reuters NEXT panel.

Big tech firms are turning aggressively to the debt markets in their race to build AI-ready data centers, a shift for Silicon Valley firms that typically relied on cash to fund their investments.

Since September, public bond issuance by four of the major cloud computing and AI platform companies known as "hyperscalers" has hit nearly $90 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement