BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Barclays, RBS, HSBC and Credit Suisse a total of 344 million euros (US$389.7 million) for taking part in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel.

UBS avoided a 94 million euro fine as it had alerted the cartel to the European Commission. The EU competition regulator said the cartel had focused on forex spot trading of G10 currencies.

(US$1 = 0.8828 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)