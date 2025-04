There is a 'high risk' of the U.S. economy falling into a recession this year after President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs, Barclays said on Thursday.

Trump said on Wednesday that he would impose a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports to the U.S. and higher duties on dozens of other countries.

On a quarterly basis, Barclays expects U.S. economic growth to contract to 0.1 per cent by end of 2025.