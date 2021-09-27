Logo
BASF says Zhanjiang chemical complex to generate 4-5 billion eur in sales by 2030
27 Sep 2021 05:54PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 05:52PM)
FRANKFURT : BASF predicted on Monday that the Zhanjiang chemical complex it is building in southern China for up to 10 billion euros (US$11.7 billion) would generate 4 to 5 billion euros in sales by 2030.

The German chemicals group said in presentation slides posted on its website that the Zhanjiang site would also likely turn a profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1 to 1.2 billion euros by 2030.

BASF has said that Zhanjiang, fuelled by economic growth in China, would ultimately become the company's third-largest production site after its Ludwigshafen headquarters and a complex in Antwerp, Belgium.

(US$1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters

