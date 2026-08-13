Battery cell production at Ohio plant to restart for GM EVs

DETROIT, Aug 12 : A factory jointly owned by General Motors and LG Energy Solution in northeast Ohio is scheduled to restart production of battery cells next week after a seven-month shutdown.

On Monday, a majority of laid-off workers will resume making batteries at the Ultium Cells joint-venture plant, Tom Gallagher, vice president of operations for Ultium, said in an interview.

In total, 1,400 will be working at the facility.

The company ceased battery-cell production there in January because of a drop in consumer demand for electric vehicles.

• The other GM and LG JV plant, in Tennessee, now makes energy storage system batteries instead of EV batteries.

• Earlier this week, battery manufacturer Samsung SDI purchased GM's stake in the joint venture the companies had formed to make EV battery cells at an under-construction Indiana plant.