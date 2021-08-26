Logo
Battery giant CATL weighs buying 10per cent stake in miner Jinchuan - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde, Fujian province, China August 8, 2018. Picture taken August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

26 Aug 2021 01:54PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 01:52PM)
Battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd is considering buying around a 10per cent stake in Chinese miner Jinchuan Group International Resources Co in the hopes of securing supplies of key battery metals, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

CATL is in initial discussions with Jinchuan about buying a stake and could offer more than one and a half times Hong Kong-listed Jinchuan's share price, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/3mAhipy, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

