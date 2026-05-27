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Battery maker ProLogium to list on Nasdaq in $3.8 billion SPAC deal
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Battery maker ProLogium to list on Nasdaq in $3.8 billion SPAC deal

Battery maker ProLogium to list on Nasdaq in $3.8 billion SPAC deal
FILE PHOTO: FPC Lithium Ceramic Battery is on display at Taiwanese EV battery maker ProLogium's showroom in Taoyuan, Taiwan January 23, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Battery maker ProLogium to list on Nasdaq in $3.8 billion SPAC deal
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
27 May 2026 08:04PM (Updated: 27 May 2026 08:08PM)
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May 27 : Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology will go public in New York through a merger with blank-check vehicle Translational Development Acquisition Corp in a $3.8 billion deal, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Here are some details of the deal:

• The deal will provide ProLogium with funds to scale the production of its fourth-generation solid-state batteries and the construction of its new gigafactory in Dunkirk, France.

• It will also allow ProLogium to expand into growth markets such as data centers, aerospace, robotics and defense.

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• Construction at ProLogium's Dunkirk facility is expected to begin later in 2026, followed by formal mass production and deliveries in the second quarter of 2029.

• Founded in 2006, ProLogium makes lithium ceramic batteries for electric vehicles, and has shipped over 2.4 million battery cells to customers since 2013.

• A SPAC is a shell company that raises money through an IPO to merge with a private business, allowing it to go public without a traditional IPO.

• The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026. The combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PRLG".

• Cohen & Company Markets advised ProLogium on the deal, while BTIG advised TDAC. Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as the placement agent to ProLogium.

Source: Reuters
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