Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range

Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range
The logo for Our Next Energy (ONE) is seen outside the company's headquarters in Novi, Michigan, U.S., April 25, 2022. Photo taken April 25, 2022. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook/File Photo
Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range
Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO of Our Next Energy (ONE), one of the company's Gemini large-format battery cells at the ONE headquarters on Novi, Michigan, U.S., September 8, 2022. Andrew Nethery/Handout via REUTERS
13 Sep 2022 12:08PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 12:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50 per cent while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday.

The young company hopes to begin producing its Gemini pack at a new 20-gigawatt-hour U.S. manufacturing plant in 2026, founder and Chief Executive Mujeeb Ijaz said in an interview.

Other battery companies are developing anode-free designs, but ONE’s Gemini battery appears to be unique in that it uses cells with two different cell chemistries, including one for everyday driving and a second to extend driving range on longer trips.

The secret sauce is in Gemini’s large-format range-extender cells. While the standard cells use relatively conventional lithium iron phosphate cathodes and graphite anodes, the range-extender cells are anode-free, which eliminates the use of graphite and anode-making equipment.

The cathodes are designed to use a unique blend of lithium and manganese and a much lower percentage of nickel, while eliminating cobalt, according to Ijaz.

“It has been my long-term aspiration to eliminate both nickel and cobalt,” Ijaz said of two key cathode materials in most current electric vehicle batteries that are more expensive and less sustainable than such common materials as manganese.

While the lithium-rich manganese nickel cathodes are still being refined, the current version of the range-extender cells uses cathodes made of nickel, cobalt and manganese.

By eliminating the anode in those cells, ONE says it can slice the cell cost in mass production by $50 per kilowatt-hour — a significant savings over current costs estimated at $100-$110 per kWh.

“Our goal is to launch the Gemini battery in 2026 with zero cobalt and 26 per cent nickel or less, using manganese as the primary cathode material,” Ijaz said.

ONE's Gemini battery will be displayed Sept. 13-15 at The Battery Show in Novi, Michigan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.