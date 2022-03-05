Logo
BBC suspends news operations in Russia
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

05 Mar 2022 12:50AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 12:50AM)
LONDON: Britain's BBC said on Friday (Mar 4) it would temporarily suspend the work of all its journalists and support staff in Russia following the introduction of a new law that could jail anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.
 
Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, said in a statement the legislation appeared to criminalise the process of independent journalism.
 
"It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," he said.
 
He said the BBC News service in Russian would continue to operate from outside Russia.
 
"The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs," Davie said.

Source: Reuters/nh

