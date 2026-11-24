LONDON, Nov 24 : The BBC will make a selection of its CBeebies children's programmes available on Netflix in Britain from December 2, as the publicly funded broadcaster explores new ways of reaching audiences through commercial streaming platforms.

• The limited trial will feature a CBeebies-branded hub on Netflix, offering a selection of programmes such as "Hey Duggee" and "Teletubbies", the BBC said

• The British broadcaster, which is funded by a licence fee paid by TV-watching households, said iPlayer, its own streaming platform, would remain the home of the full CBeebies experience

• Netflix has committed to funding a small number of new CBeebies commissions, the BBC said

• The trial comes as UK-made children's programming faces growing competition from international streaming platforms and YouTube, which have transformed how younger audiences consume content

• The partnership will also extend globally, making selected CBeebies content available to Netflix members outside Britain in a distribution deal managed by BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial arm

• BBC's Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips said: "It's an opportunity to learn more about how partnerships can help us extend the reach of our content."

• Netflix said the collaboration would give parents access to more CBeebies favourites on the platform