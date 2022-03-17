Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Be ready to lose all your money in crypto, EU regulators warn
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Be ready to lose all your money in crypto, EU regulators warn

Be ready to lose all your money in crypto, EU regulators warn

FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Mar 2022 06:03PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 06:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Consumers risk losing all their money invested in cryptoassets and could fall prey to scams, the European Union's securities, banking and insurance watchdogs said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Consumers face the very real possibility of losing all their invested money if they buy these assets," the three EU authorities said in a statement.

It marks a racheting up of direct warnings to consumers about cryptoassets by EU authorities, spelling out that consumers have no protections or recourse to compensation under existing EU financial services law.

Regulators are increasingly worried that more consumers are buying 17,000 different cryptoassets, including bitcoin and ether, which account for 60per cent of the market, without being fully aware of the risks, the regulators said.

"Consumers should be alert to the risks of misleading advertisements, including via social media and influencers. Consumers should be particularly wary of promised fast or high returns, especially those that look too good to be true," the statement said.

Consumers should also be aware of that energy consumption for producing some cryptoassets is high and the environmental impact this has, the statement said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us