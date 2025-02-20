BE Semiconductor Industries forecasts sales drop for first quarter

Dutch chipmaking parts supplier BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) expects its revenue to fall in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the last quarter, as weakness in its traditional markets offsets positive AI related orders.

The chip assembly equipment maker expects its first quarter sales to fall by up to 10 per cent from the 153.4 million euros ($159.9 million) it recorded for the final quarter of 2024.

Analysts were expecting revenue of 170.2 million euros for the first quarter, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 0.9591 euros)