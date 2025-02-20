Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BE Semiconductor Industries forecasts sales drop for first quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

BE Semiconductor Industries forecasts sales drop for first quarter

BE Semiconductor Industries forecasts sales drop for first quarter

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

20 Feb 2025 02:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dutch chipmaking parts supplier BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) expects its revenue to fall in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the last quarter, as weakness in its traditional markets offsets positive AI related orders.

The chip assembly equipment maker expects its first quarter sales to fall by up to 10 per cent from the 153.4 million euros ($159.9 million) it recorded for the final quarter of 2024.

Analysts were expecting revenue of 170.2 million euros for the first quarter, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 0.9591 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement