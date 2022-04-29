BE Semiconductor shares fall as order intake disappoints

:Shares in chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) fell on Friday after first-quarter order intake fell year on year.

The supplier to chip manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies and Amkor reported an order intake of 204.8 million euros, down 37.4 per cent from a year earlier though up 1.1 per cent quarter on quarter.

BESI shares were down 5.7 per cent to 61.02 euros at 0725 GMT.

"This update will make the market aware of the risk for a downcycle for BESI," ING analyst Marc Hesselink said, adding that the results were surprising as the rest of the semiconductor industry continues to appear very strong.

The Amsterdam-listed company said the fall in orders reflected lower demand for high-end smartphones, weakness in Chinese markets and global GDP uncertainties.

"It reflected decreased demand from Chinese sub-contractors for both smartphone and mainstream electronics applications," CEO Richard Blickman said in a statement.

However, the company forecast its April-June revenue would rise nearly 10 per cent compared with the previous quarter citing feedback from customers and suppliers.

It first-quarter revenue of 202.4 million euros ($212.9 million) was up 17.9 per cent from the final quarter of 2021, topping its guidance of growth of around 15 per cent.

Its Dutch peer ASM International in April forecast a rise in second-quarter revenue after reporting record high first-quarter revenue and order intake.

($1 = 0.9508 euros)