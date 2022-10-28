Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach

Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach

FILE PHOTO: A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

28 Oct 2022 08:52PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 08:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Friday a third party had this month improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by accessing the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees.

The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was accessed so it can determine whether the drives contained any sensitive or personally identifiable information.

The home goods retailer added it has no reason to believe that any sensitive or personally identifiable information was accessed and this cybersecurity incident would likely not have a material impact on the company.

Shares of the company, once considered a so-called "category killer" in home and bath goods, were down about 5 per cent in premarket trading after the company filed to offer $150 million of common stock.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.