Beijing 2022 official says data in Olympics app is protected

SHANGHAI : The main function of an app China has built for the Beijing Winter Olympics is to monitor people's health and the country follows strict rules to protect data, the director general of the games organisers' technology department said on Wednesday.

All of the MY2022 app's technology aspects have been validated by relevant app stores, the Beijing 2022 official said at a briefing hosted by the Chinese embassy in the United States. She was speaking via video from Beijing.

On Tuesday, Canadian researchers said the MY2022 app, which was built by the Beijing Organising Committee mainly to track and share COVID-19-related medical information among the athletes during the Games, contained security flaws that makes it vulnerable to privacy breaches and hackers.

(Reporting by Martin Pollard, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)