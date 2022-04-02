Logo
Beijing autoshow postponed until further notice - statement
FILE PHOTO: A staff member cleans the Hongqi E-HS9 at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

02 Apr 2022 07:41PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 07:41PM)
SHANGHAI : Organisers of the Beijing autoshow, which was scheduled to be held in late April, said on Saturday that they will postpone the event until further notice due to the COVID-19 resurgence across the country.

"We will pay close attention to the development of the epidemic, and strive to enhance the event's organisation and service work according to the requirements of the epidemic prevention and control policy," Secretariat of Auto China said in a post on its official WeChat account.

"The specific holding time after the extension will be notified separately."

Reuters reported the postponement citing sources in March.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

