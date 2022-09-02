Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Beijing bourse introduces margin trading, benchmark index on 1-year anniversary
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Beijing bourse introduces margin trading, benchmark index on 1-year anniversary

Beijing bourse introduces margin trading, benchmark index on 1-year anniversary

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's Beijing Stock Exchange is seen by a stock chart in this illustration picture taken November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

02 Sep 2022 06:26PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 07:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :The Beijing stock exchange issued draft rules for margin trading and securities lending on Friday, and launched its first benchmark index, in a move to further improve a market serving small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Friday marked the one-year anniversay after China's President Xi Jinping said last year the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs.

The Beijing bourse said in a statement the margin trading and securities lending would enrich investors' trading strategies and improve the pricing function of the market.

The bourse also launched its first broad-based index - the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index - consisting of 50 large and liquid companies, to reflect the overall performance of the market.

The Beijing Stock Exchange will improve the index system, and satisfy various investment and financing demands, it added.

China's main share indexes have slumped sharply this year as the economy struggles to recover from repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and a slumping property market.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.