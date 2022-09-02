Beijing bourse introduces margin trading, benchmark index on 1-year anniversary

SHANGHAI :The Beijing stock exchange issued draft rules for margin trading and securities lending on Friday, and launched its first benchmark index, in a move to further improve a market serving small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Friday marked the one-year anniversay after China's President Xi Jinping said last year the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs.

The Beijing bourse said in a statement the margin trading and securities lending would enrich investors' trading strategies and improve the pricing function of the market.

The bourse also launched its first broad-based index - the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index - consisting of 50 large and liquid companies, to reflect the overall performance of the market.

The Beijing Stock Exchange will improve the index system, and satisfy various investment and financing demands, it added.

China's main share indexes have slumped sharply this year as the economy struggles to recover from repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and a slumping property market.