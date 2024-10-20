Logo
Business

Beijing bourse plans to help smaller tech companies to list
Beijing bourse plans to help smaller tech companies to list

FILE PHOTO: A woman cycles past the Beijing Stock Exchange building adorned with Lunar New Year decorations, on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

20 Oct 2024 08:14PM
BEIJING : The Beijing Stock Exchange will help small and medium-sized tech companies with training and access to finance so they can list on the bourse, it said on Sunday, as part of government plans to foster innovation.

The stock exchange said its action plan would help SMEs, which are not profitable but have potential, to obtain financing from banks and market institutions, and it will also provide training and support.

The bourse will also encourage listed companies as well as the newer SMEs to carry out merger and acquisitions and enhance listings through instruments including ordinary shares, preferred shares and convertible bonds.

It will encourage policy institutions and market institutions to provide credit enhancement support, it said.

Source: Reuters

