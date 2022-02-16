Logo
Beijing city's draft rules ban pre-school tutoring apps
Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai, China Jun 1, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

16 Feb 2022 02:15PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 04:05PM)
BEIJING: Beijing city authorities issued draft rules on Wednesday (Feb 16) that ban pre-school tutoring apps for elective subjects, an extension of a crackdown on the for-profit private education sector.

The rules are the latest aimed at reducing the stress and workload of Chinese children.

The Ministry of Education issued a notice on Tuesday banning kindergarten teachers from using corporal punishment or any behaviours detrimental to the physical and mental health of pre-school children.

The notice also banned pre-school teachers from teaching primary school content in advance and ordered them to ensure children under their care spend at least two hours outside the classroom every day and one-hour exercising.

The measures this week aimed at pre-school children followed a ministry notice in December that ordered the suspension of all tutoring apps aimed at primary and secondary school students.

Source: Reuters/yb

