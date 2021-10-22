Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Beijing tax authority to probe SOHO China unit for suspected tax evasion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Beijing tax authority to probe SOHO China unit for suspected tax evasion

22 Oct 2021 07:59PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 07:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The Beijing arm of China's tax regulator said on Friday it will investigate Beijing Jianhua Real Estate Co., Ltd, a unit of Chinese office developer SOHO China Ltd, for suspected tax evasion.

The Beijing Municipal Tax Service, a unit of the State Taxation Administration, said in a brief statement that it was pursuing the inquiry after a report prompted it to conduct an analysis, without giving further details.

SOHO China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in the company tumbled last month after Blackstone Group Inc scrapped what would have been China's largest real estate buyout.

SOHO China is 64per cent owned by the husband-and-wife founding team of Chairman Pan Shiyi and Chief Executive Zhang Xin, who have been scouting for buyers for its prime commercial property assets as they looked to shift their focus to overseas markets.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet and Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us