Being cautious about cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, India cenbank chief says
Being cautious about cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, India cenbank chief says

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra arrives at a press conference in Mumbai, India, June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

20 Nov 2025 06:38PM
NEW DELHI :India's central bank is adopting a cautious approach towards cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, the Reserve Bank of India governor said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
