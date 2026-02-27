Logo
Logo

Business

Belgian watchdog opens probe into Google's online ad price practices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Belgian watchdog opens probe into Google's online ad price practices

Belgian watchdog opens probe into Google's online ad price practices

A pedestrian walks past the Google offices in London, Britain, August 14, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

27 Feb 2026 10:21PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2026 10:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement