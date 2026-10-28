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Belgium tax agency hit by cyberattack, shuts online portal
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Business

Belgium tax agency hit by cyberattack, shuts online portal

Belgium tax agency hit by cyberattack, shuts online portal

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

28 Oct 2026 10:41PM
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BRUSSELS, Oct 28 : Belgium's Federal Public Service Finance said on Wednesday that a cyberattack had hit its digital services, forcing the temporary shutdown of the country's online tax portal and several other services.

The agency said there were no indications of a data breach or that any data had been stolen, but added that the matter was being closely investigated.

• Tax-filing deadlines will be extended as a result of the disruption, the agency said, adding that a specific new date would follow as soon as possible.

• The precautionary shutdown of services is intended to limit risks and allow technical work to secure the agency's systems, it said.

• A large portion of the agency's other applications remain available with full or partial functionality, it said.

Source: Reuters
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