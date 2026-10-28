Belgium tax agency hit by cyberattack, shuts online portal

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 : Belgium's Federal Public Service Finance said on Wednesday that a cyberattack had hit its digital services, forcing the temporary shutdown of the country's online tax portal and several other services.

The agency said there were no indications of a data breach or that any data had been stolen, but added that the matter was being closely investigated.

• Tax-filing deadlines will be extended as a result of the disruption, the agency said, adding that a specific new date would follow as soon as possible.

• The precautionary shutdown of services is intended to limit risks and allow technical work to secure the agency's systems, it said.

• A large portion of the agency's other applications remain available with full or partial functionality, it said.