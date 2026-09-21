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Belgium's Aikido launches cybersecurity AI model as demand for local tools grows
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Belgium's Aikido launches cybersecurity AI model as demand for local tools grows

Belgium's Aikido launches cybersecurity AI model as demand for local tools grows

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Sep 2026 10:14PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2026 10:21PM)
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Sept 21 : Belgian cybersecurity firm Aikido on Monday released an open-weight artificial intelligence model designed for cybersecurity applications, seeking to help companies use AI security tools without sending sensitive code to external providers.

Rising concern over criminals using AI to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities has fuelled demand for defensive AI tools that can be run locally.

• 'Altar' is a compressed & customized version of Z.AI's open model GLM-5.3 and will be available openly for local deployments, the company said

• The model will be deployed in Aikido solutions deployed to customers such as Belgian bank Belfius.

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• Aikido, one of Europe's leadingcybersecurity firms, reached a $1 billion (871.31 million euros) valuation in January.

(1 euro = $1.1477)

Source: Reuters
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