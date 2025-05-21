Bell Canada outage eases after hitting tens of thousands of users

An outage that left tens of thousands of Bell Canada customers without internet access in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario began easing on Wednesday as the company moved to restore service.The outage started around 9 a.m. ET and triggered more than 130,000 disruption reports at its peak, according to tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of reports came down to around 4,000 by 10:44 a.m. ET.Bell, a unit of BCE, said it was working to restore the "service as quickly as possible." Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted reports.

The actual number of affected users may vary.