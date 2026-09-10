Bending Spoons to buy Miro in $1.36 billion cash deal

Sept 10 : Bending Spoons has agreed to buy Miro in an all-cash deal, valuing the digital collaboration platform at $1.36 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The company has built a reputation for acquiring and restructuring digital businesses, pursuing a strategy that blends technology operations with a private equity-style acquisition model.

• "Miro has grown to around $600 million in annual recurring revenue, nearly 90 per cent from business and enterprise customers," Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari said.

• Including Miro's net cash, the deal implies an equity value of about $1.79 billion.

• The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

• In August, Bending Spoons acquired software platform Airtable for $1.29 billion.

• The companies also said some Miro shareholders have agreed to invest $295 million of their proceeds into newly issued Bending Spoons equity.

• Miro provides an online workspace to help teams brainstorm, design products, map workflows and manage projects.